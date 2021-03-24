StockMarketWire.com - Independent publisher Bloomsbury Publishing said it expected annual revenue and profit to be 'significantly ahead' of upgraded market expectations on exceptional sales performance in February as the reading boom continued.
'The popularity of reading during lockdown is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark last year,' the company said.
'February, the final month of our financial year, saw an exceptional sales performance for Bloomsbury as the surge in reading continued. We do not yet know how consumer behaviour will change as academic institutions, shops and leisure activities re-open and whether this popularity will continue as restrictions are lifted,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:BMY] Bloomsbury Publishing PLC share price was 0p at 258p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
