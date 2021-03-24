StockMarketWire.com - Immersive entertainment group Immotion said it footfall was 'strong' at its recently opened 'Undersea Explorer' theatre at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida.
The'Undersea Explorer' theatre opened last weekend on 21 March.
'Footfall at the aquarium was strong and the early uptake of our installation was very encouraging,' the company said.
The company also confirmed that from 15 March 2021, capacity restrictions in Nevada, where its largest installation at Shark Reef Aquarium, Las Vegas, is based have now been relaxed.
Permitted capacity is now back at 50%, the level which applied when we opened the site in August 2020.
Looking ahead, the company expects to have the large majority of its LBE sites in USA and UK trading in the summer, with UK sites expected to re-open on 17 May 2021.
'The combination of a recovered Location Based Entertainment business with solid summer-time revenues, along with the Home Based offering, which we believe will see peak sales in Q4, has the makings of a well-balanced business,' it added.
At 8:53am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
