StockMarketWire.com - Property franchiser The Property Franchise Group said its revenue had edged higher in 2020 despite volatile demand owing to the pandemic.
Revenue for the year through December had risen to £11.5m, up from £11.4m, and network income to £94 million, up from £93 million.
The company said sales valuations and listings, as well as lettings' instructions and lettings, had started more slowly in 2021 than they did in 2020.
'However, the confirmation of the extension of the stamp duty holiday by the chancellor in his March 2021 budget and the intended easing of lockdown restrictions should both help to improve performance over the coming months,' it added.
'Whilst the outlook for the UK economy remains difficult to predict, we are confident that an exciting year of progress is ahead of the group.'
