StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and property sector services provider Hargreaves Services won a contract from EKFB JV to carry out earthworks on part of the HS2 project.
Its earthworks business, Blackwell, was appointed to move nearly 15 million cubic meters of chalk and clay on HS2 earthworks centred on Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire over the next four years.
'The award is a welcome addition to the group's steadily growing order book, adding to the six framework agreements previously announced in the first half of the financial year. The appointment demonstrates further progress in the Group's stated plan to deliver reliable and growing profits from Distribution & Services.
At 9:31am: [LON:HSP] Hargreaves Services PLC share price was 0p at 222p
