StockMarketWire.com - Stockbroker Arden Partners said it remained 'confident' of returning to profitability this year amid ongoing momentum as lower levels of volatility created a favourable environment for its equities division.
Trading since the announcement of our FY20 results on 16 February 2021 has 'remained strong, with all areas of the business performing well,' the company said.
'Our deal pipeline remains strong, including a number of IPOs which we plan to bring to market over the coming months,' it added.
At 9:34am: [LON:ARDN] Arden Partners PLC share price was 0p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
