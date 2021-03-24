StockMarketWire.com - Graphene materials supplier Applied Graphene Materials reported first-half narrower losses as new business wins boosted performance.
For the six months ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.8 million fro £2.3 million last year as revenue rose to £42,000 from £35,000.
Revenue was driven by an increase in the supply of production orders of graphene and evaluation quantities of graphene to commercial partners.
'Activity at our customers' sites is being monitored and we continue to work with them to maintain progress on our joint development projects. Existing customer sales momentum increasing as the impact of COVID-19 recedes,' the company said.
At 9:38am: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was 0p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
