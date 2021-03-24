StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance group XLMedia said it had completed its planned acquisition of the business and assets of Sports Betting Dime.
The seal was first announced on 18 March.
The website sportsbettingdime.com was now operating under XLMedia's existing licences and referring clients to its regulated US operator partners, under normal contractual terms.
At 9:40am: [LON:XLM] XLMedia Plc share price was 0p at 33.75p
