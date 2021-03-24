StockMarketWire.com - Building services group TClarke reported a slump in annual profit on lower revenue as Covid-19 restriction led to site closures and disrupted construction activity.
For the year ended 31st December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £1.2 million from £9 million last year as revenue slipped % to £231.9 million.
The company proposed a final dividend of 3.65p (2019: 3.65p), m
Looking to 2021, TClarke said it is 'very strongly placed to continue to grow and deliver outstanding performance and results.'
'Following a slightly slower start we expect revenues and profit to build rapidly throughout the course of the second half of the year as our recently secured projects gain momentum,' it added.
