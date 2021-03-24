StockMarketWire.com - Ventilation system and window and door hardware marker Titon said it had appointed Matthew Norris as its chief executive.
Norris was most recently operations director at Jim Lawrence Lighting and Home and had previously held roles at Johnson Matthey, Philips Electronics and Ford Motor Company.
He would assume the role on 12 July and replace David Ruffell, whose departure was announced in October.
At 9:52am: [LON:TON] Titon Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: