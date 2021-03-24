StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security services group ECSC more than halved annual losses following a recovery in demand since the third quarter of the year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £319,000 from £750,000 year-on-year, while revenue fell 4% to £5.6 million.
'Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the assurance division in Q2, we began to see rapid recovery in Q3 and a return to growth of 6% in Q4 against Q4 2019,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said the 'strong momentum of Q4 has continued into Q1 2021, with a number of impressive contract wins in our MDR division.'
