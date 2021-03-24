StockMarketWire.com - Rockfire Resources, the gold and base metal exploration company, has commenced a helicopter-supported aeromagnetic survey and a radiometric survey at the Company's 100%-owned Copper Dome porphyry copper project in North Queensland, Australia .
The helicopter arrived at the survey site where the flight crew conducted a reconnaissance flight to check terrain, optimal flight altitudes, survey equipment registration and general orientation in the survey area.
The survey is expected to commence on March 25, 2021.
David Price, CEO of Rockfire, said: 'The Company has kicked off its 2021 field season with a high-impact and exciting helicopter aeromagnetic and radiometric survey at Copper Dome. We expect the geophysical surveys to provide important information about faults and other structures which are not readily observable at surface.
'Magnetic surveys provide information about the magnetic properties of each rock type. Radiometrics is a measure of the radiation emitted by various rock types and soil types and comprises measurements for uranium, thorium and potassium. The variations between the three elements provides indications to individual geological units and hydrothermal alteration.
'The flying is expected to be completed in a matter of days. Prior to receiving the results, the raw data is normalised, processed and interpreted by the geophysicists, so the Company anticipates the final results within the next two weeks. The market will be informed once these results are available.'
At 1:35pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
