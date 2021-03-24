StockMarketWire.com - Armadale Capital plc has announced that Amne Suedi has resigned from the board of directors of the Company with effect from March 31, 2021 in order to focus on other business opportunities.
Ms. Suedi has offered to make herself available for consultation with the company over the coming months in order to ensure an orderly transition.
At 1:50pm: [LON:ACP] Armadale Capital PLC share price was 0p at 3.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
