StockMarketWire.com - Frenkel Topping Group has appointed professor Dominic Regan as director of training and insight.
Professor Regan joins the firm to lead its training division, The KnowledgeHub, delivering expert training and development to legal practitioners across the country. His appointment follows a surge in interest in the firm's KnowledgeHub courses in 2020 as law firms looked to virtual training to continue their CPD hours during the Covid-19 Lockdowns.
The firm's KnowledgeHub suite delivers training to lawyers in areas including Pension Loss, Loss of Earnings, Investing for the Vulnerable and Trusts for Minors.
Under professor Regan's direction it will expand the scope to deliver seminars on themes on which he is an undisputed authority, including civil procedure, law reform and costs.
At 2:22pm: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was 0p at 43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: