StockMarketWire.com - The board of directors of GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics, has announced the termination of Moncef Slaoui as chair of the Galvani board of directors, effective immediately.
The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK.
Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr Slaoui's conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.
Dr. Slaoui's behaviours are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK's culture.
The company expects everyone at GSK to behave in accordance with its values, especially its leaders where its standards are the highest. Sexual harassment and any abuse of leadership position are strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.
Christopher Corsico, SVP Development at GSK and a current member of the Galvani board, has been appointed as the new chair of the board of Galvani. In addition, Amy Altshul, SVP Legal, R&D and Global Commercial Franchises at GSK, has also been appointed to the board.
At 2:31pm: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was 0p at 1437p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: