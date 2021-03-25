CA
30/03/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
31/03/2021 13:30 GDP
31/03/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
CH
30/03/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
31/03/2021 03:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
31/03/2021 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
DE
26/03/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
30/03/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
31/03/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
ES
26/03/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
26/03/2021 08:00 final GDP
30/03/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
29/03/2021 09:00 eurozone economic outlook
30/03/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
31/03/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
FR
30/03/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
31/03/2021 07:45 PPI
31/03/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
IE
29/03/2021 11:00 retail sales index
31/03/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
IT
26/03/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
26/03/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
30/03/2021 09:00 PPI
31/03/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
JP
30/03/2021 00:30 labour force survey
30/03/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
30/03/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
31/03/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
31/03/2021 05:30 Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics
UK
26/03/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
26/03/2021 07:00 retail sales
29/03/2021 09:30 money and credit
31/03/2021 00:01 shop price index
31/03/2021 07:00 balance of payments
31/03/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
31/03/2021 07:00 ONS quarterly national accounts
US
26/03/2021 12:30 personal income & outlays
26/03/2021 12:30 advance economic indicators report
26/03/2021 14:00 State Employment and Unemployment
30/03/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
30/03/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/03/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
31/03/2021 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
31/03/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
31/03/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com