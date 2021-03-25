StockMarketWire.com - Primary Health Properties has announced a second quarterly interim dividend in 2021 of 1.55p per ordinary share of 12.5 pence each will be paid as a Property Income Distribution on 21 May 2021
The Company will be offering a scrip alternative with this dividend.
Certain qualifying shareholders may receive PIDs without deduction of withholding tax and further details are available on the Company's website www.phpgroup.co.uk .
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
