StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker AstraZeneca released updated late-stage clinical results showing its vaccine AZD1222 is 76% effective preventing symptomatic COVID-19, slightly below the 79% efficacy reported earlier this week.
The update comes after an independent agency in the U.S. requested up to date data from the phase 3 trial.
'The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over,' the company said.
Results were comparable across age groups, with vaccine efficacy of 85% in adults 65 years and older. A key secondary endpoint, preventing severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, demonstrated 100% efficacy, it added.
The company said ti would look to filing a regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US in the coming weeks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
