StockMarketWire.com - Plus500 has announced the proposed appointment of Professor Jacob A Frenkel as chairman of its board of directors.
It is intended that he will succeed Penny Judd as chairman following the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021, subject to shareholder approval.
Penny Judd, chair of the board of Plus500 since April 2017, has notified the board of her intention not to nominate herself for re-election at the AGM, in order to focus on other business interests and directorships.
Professor Frenkel is a renowned global economist and business leader, with a track record of over 40 years in global macroeconomics, during which time he has built up significant experience in leading and advising a number of high profile multi-national financial institutions.
He was most recently the chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, between 2009 and 2020. Professor Frenkel also serves as chairman of the board of trustees of the Group of Thirty ("G-30"), a private non-profit consultative group on international economic and monetary affairs.
He also serves as chairman of the board of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, since 2020, and has been chairman of the board of governors of Tel Aviv University since 2013.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
