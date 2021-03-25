StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld swung to a $3 billion annual loss on asset writedowns and lower revenue after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to shut its doors.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses were $3.0 billion, compared with a profit of $212.3 million last year as revenue fell 80.5% to $852.3 million.
The company suffered a hit from asset writedowns of $1,344.5 million.
All sites remain closed, but were expected to open in the US, UK from 2 April and 17 May respectively.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected strong pent-up demand for out-of-home entertainment anticipated post re-opening due to 'the COVID-19 pandemic as indicated by the theatrical industry performing well in re-opened markets such as China, Japan and Australia.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
