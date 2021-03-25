StockMarketWire.com - International Public Partnerships reported a lower annual profit and net asset value per share as the pandemic impact weighed on its portfolio value.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit fell to £60.8 million from 137.8 million as net asset value slipped to 147.1 pence per share from 150.6 pence per share.
'The decrease in valuation for the period overall as a result of the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 contributed to the reduction in profit before tax compared to previous years,' the company said.
The company boosted its full-year dividend by 2.5% to 7.36 pence per share, and reaffirmed its dividend target for 2021 of 7.55 pence per share, and 7.74 pence per share for 2022.
At 8:01am: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was 0p at 173p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: