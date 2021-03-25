StockMarketWire.com - Broadcaster ITV said it had acquired a minority stake in what3words, an accessible location service, for £2 million.
The deal, which included an option to invest a further £2 million, marked the ITV's first investment under its a 'Media for Equity' programme that sees the company take stakes in early stage digital and direct-to-consumer businesses, alongside venture capital investment, in return for advertising inventory.
'What3words is available as a free app to consumers, whilst clients of the company include automobility brands Mercedes-Benz, Ford, the AA and Addison Lee, and delivery/ e-commerce platforms such as Hermes and BJS,' the company said.
At 8:05am: [LON:ITV] Itv PLC share price was 0p at 92.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: