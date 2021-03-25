StockMarketWire.com - Office workspace provider IWG appointed Glyn Hughes as chief financial officer from 25 March 2021.

Hughes took over the CFO role from Eric Hageman who resigned as a director of IWG, but remained for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover.

Hughes was interim CEO of Mothercare, having previously been the CFO.




At 8:15am: [LON:IWG] Iwg PLC share price was 0p at 336.6p



