StockMarketWire.com - Apax X Fund, in which Apax Global Alpha is a limited partner, announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Rodenstock for €21.3 million, a manufacturer of premium ophthalmic lenses.
Founded in 1877, Rodenstock is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
The transaction is expected to close by Q3 2021, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.
At 8:39am: [LON:APAX] Apax Global Alpha Limited share price was 0p at 170.8p
