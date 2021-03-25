StockMarketWire.com - Whitbread has confirmed that Susan Taylor Martin, non-executive director, will be stepping down from the board immediately following the board meeting on 22 April 2021 after completing nine years in the position.
Adam Crozier, chairman of Whitbread, said: "Susan has served on the B\board for nine years, during which Whitbread has developed into a focused hotel company. I would like to thank Susan very much for her contribution to Whitbread over this important period in the company's development, and she leaves with our very best wishes.'
At 8:40am: [LON:WTB] Whitbread PLC share price was 0p at 2781p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: