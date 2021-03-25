StockMarketWire.com - Semiconductor components supplier IQE narrowed its losses as revenue was boosted by increased demand from the start of the 5G cycle.
For full year results for the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.9 million from £35.1 million last year as revenue rose 27.1% to £178 million.
'After a consistently strong year in 2020 across IQE's broad portfolio of products, trading has continued positively in 2021,' the company said.
The company expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021 to be similar to H1 FY20 on a constant currency basis.
At 8:50am: [LON:IQE] Iqe PLC share price was 0p at 59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
