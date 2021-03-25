StockMarketWire.com - LondonMetric Property said it had priced a £380 million private debt offering of blended maturity is for 11.1 years at a coupon of 2.27%.
The £50 million tranche of 2.43% 15 year debt, or green notes, were priced 2 basis points inside the equivalent non green 15 year tranche, the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:LMP] Londonmetric Property PLC share price was 0p at 229.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
