StockMarketWire.com - Smart Metering Systems will pay a third interim cash dividend of 6.25p per share on 29 April 2021 to shareholders on the register at 6 April 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 April 2021.
No Scrip alternative will be offered for this third interim dividend.
At 9:25am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was 0p at 594p
