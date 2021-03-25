StockMarketWire.com - Smart Metering Systems will pay a third interim cash dividend of 6.25p per share on 29 April 2021 to shareholders on the register at 6 April 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 April 2021.

No Scrip alternative will be offered for this third interim dividend.


At 9:25am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was 0p at 594p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com