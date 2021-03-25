StockMarketWire.com - Safestyle UK saw its revenue fall more than 10% in 2020 to £113.2 million and has recorded a pre-tax loss of £6.2 million for the year to December 31, 2020.
The group received £1.8m from the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ('CJRS') which partly reduced the first half loss.
The business undertook a placing of new shares in April which raised £8.2m net of directly attributable costs of £0.3m to strengthen the group's balance sheet. This allowed a strong restart of operations in late May and a strong year end position, with year-end net cash of £7.6m.
Market share (as measured by FENSA) rose to 9.2% from 8.4% in 2019, while growth in order intake exceeded the 15% growth in revenue in H2 and generated a strong order book at year end, 83% larger than 2019.
