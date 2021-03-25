StockMarketWire.com - Revenue at Robinson, the custom manufacturer of plastic and paperboard packaging, rose 6% during 2020 to £37.2 million, while pre-tax profit increased to £1.8 million.
During the year, the company rebranded and installed 11 new machines in the UK to replace outdated equipment, increasing efficiency and capacity of the operation.
At the end of December 2020, the company had net debt of £6.6 million, down from £6.9 million in 2019, after capital expenditure of £4.6 million.
Robinson has also announced a final dividend of 3.0p per share.
At 9:43am: [LON:RBN] Robinson PLC share price was 0p at 160.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
