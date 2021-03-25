StockMarketWire.com - Timber, panels and decorative surfaces provider James Latham said full-year revenue was expected to be broadly similar to revenue generated in the prior fiscal year following a first-quarter hit from the first lockdown.
'Gross margins have also continued to show improvement and are expected to be ahead of the figures reported in H1,' the company said.
The company plans to report the Company's preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 24 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: