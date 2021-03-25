StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary services provider CVS said first-half profit nearly doubled as revenue recovered to pre-pandemic levels following a drag from the lockdown in March 2020.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose 94.7% to £17.8 million as revenue increased 9.4% to £245.6 million.
In the first eight months of the new fiscal year like-for-like sales fell to 8.2% from 7.9% last year and vacancy rate averaged 7.5%, down from 7.9%.
'Trading in the first two months of our second half continues the positive trend and we remain well positioned to achieve both organic and acquisitive future growth,' the company said.
