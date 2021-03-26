StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider to industrial companies and science researchers Oxford Instruments has said it expects revenue to be 'marginally ahead' of last year as it continued to make 'good progress' in the second half of the year.
The group announced it has maintained its good order growth, particularly across Asia, which benefited from a continued strong performance from China.
Oxford Instruments said: 'Our end markets have remained resilient, with the strongest growth across semi-conductor applications.'
It expects adjusted operating profit for the 2020/21 financial year to be between £55 million to £57 million, supported by realised operating efficiencies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: