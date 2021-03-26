StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising company Bidstack said it expected revenue for 2021, while 'materially greater' than 2020, will continue to be significantly second half weighted.
The outlook was provided alongside preliminary results for the year ended 2020, showing an adjusted pre-tax loss of £6.99 million, compared with a loss of £5.4 million last year that was in line with market expectations.
Revenue jumped to £1.7 million from £0.14 million last year as the company added 25 new partners, covering over 30 markets, to its approved partner network.
'In 2021 Bidstack intends to continue building its technology to unlock the potential of gaming for advertisers by focusing on raising awareness with global agency holding groups and advertisers, showing evidence of return on investment with ad measurement and through increasing the ease of purchase with premium inventory,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
