StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said it had approved a share buyback programme of up to £200,000.
The buyback programme of ordinary shares of 2 pence each would begin on 26 March and end no later than 31 March 2021, when the company is set to release annual results.
At 8:00am: (LON:D4T4) D4T4 Solutions Plc share price was 0p at 224p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
