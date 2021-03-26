StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust BMO Private Equity Trust reported annual net asset value returns of nearly 23% following a recovery that got underway in Q3 and accelerated in the final quarter of the year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, net asset value of 486.17 per share reflected a total return for the year of 22.7%. That compared to a total loss from the FTSE All-Share Index for the year of 9.8%.
The company recommended a quarterly dividend of 4.16p per share, and the total quarterly dividends was 16.13p per share, representing a total yield for the year of 5.2%.
At 8:06am: [LON:BPET] share price was 0p at 320p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
