Corcel narrowed losses on lower finance costs and the battery metals maker said preparation work was underway for a potential 2021 exploration programme.
For the half year ended 31 December, pre-tax losses narrowed to £526K from £620K year-on-year.
The company completed its 2020 exploration programme at the Dempster vanadium project in Yukon, Canada.
'Preparation work is underway for a drill programme as part of a potential 2021 exploration programme,' the company said.
