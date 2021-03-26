StockMarketWire.com - India-focused investment fund India Capital Growth Fund reported performance that undershot its benchmark following a pandemic-led hit to its portfolio in the first half of the year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, net asset value rose 10.4% to 97.70 pence per share year-on-year, underperforming the benchmark, the BSE Midcap TR Index, which was up 14%.
The underperformance comes as a weaker first-half performance held back growth following 'significant' improvement in performance during the second half of the year, the company said.
'Whilst new COVID-19 cases in India are on the increase again, a second lockdown is currently regarded as unlikely and the economic recovery is expected to continue with the implementation of a successful vaccination programme coupled with investment from international companies seeking to diversify their supply chains and by reductions in corporate tax rates,' the company said.
