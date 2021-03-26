StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its British cruise line operator Cunard would offer UK domestic sailings for vaccinated guests between July and October 2021.
British Isles voyages would include sailings along Britain's coastline including The Jurassic Coast, Cornwall including Land's End and Scotland including the Isle of Arran, Mull of Kintyre and Sound of Mull.
Four voyages would make various port calls, including Liverpool, Greenock, Invergordon, Belfast, Newcastle as well as a maiden call for Cunard's fleet to the Welsh port of Holyhead.
At 9:22am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
