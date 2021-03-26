StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally announced its urgent care division Vocare has been awarded a place on the regional Integrated Urgent Care Clinical Support Framework hosted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) and has also extended its contract with Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group.
The new framework agreement will commence on 1 April 2021 and runs to 31 March 2024.
Following a competitive process, the company said Vocare has been chosen as the qualified provider to YAS under the new NHS framework agreement to undertake emergency department (ED) validations and redirection in collaboration with YAS's Yorkshire and Humber Integrated Urgent Care/NHS 111 service.
Totally said that the agreement, which is on a call-off basis and dependent on call volumes, is worth up to £2.7 million over the framework term and that under the initial draw-down contract for 2021/22 Vocare will provide up to 64,000 ED validations.
The 12-month contract extension with Vale of York is valued at £3.9 million and Totally said that during this time it will continue to work in partnership with local providers.
In addition, Vocare has been selected as one of a small number of qualified framework providers for local clinical assessment services in each of the Yorkshire ICS geographies.
Chief executive Wendy Lawrence said: 'As the NHS moves away from large public sector tendering for services it is looking to be quicker and more efficient in responding to shifts in demand across the country and, as such, is looking to appoint partners that it can proactively work with going forward, without the need for lengthy procurement processes.
'Having been selected as one of these providers, Totally can now rapidly mobilise services in response to the shifting demands of YAS without needing to go through further formal processes.'
