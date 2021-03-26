StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider Time Finance has appointed Tanya Raynes as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
Recently, she held the position of CEO for Centreline, an aviation business, and is currently non-executive chair for that company's parent, Pula Aviation Services, having played a role in the sale of Centreline to Pula in 2016.
Raynes qualified with PricewaterhouseCoopers as a chartered accountant.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
