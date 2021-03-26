StockMarketWire.com - Investing company Adams raised £562,250 million via a discounted equity placing and also unveiled an open offer to raise £4.02 million.
The company sold 8,650,000 shares at a price of 6.5 pence per share, representing a discount of approximately 25.7% to the closing mid-market price on AIM of 8.75 pence per share on 25 March 2021. The open offer of 0.75 shares for every 1 existing shares would raise up £3,502,897.
The proceeds will provide additional resources with which to fund its investment strategy, the company said.
At 10:03am: [LON:ADA] Adams Plc share price was 0p at 6.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
