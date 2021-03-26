StockMarketWire.com - High street lender Lloyds Banking has approved changes to streamline the membership of its board risk committee, with several members stepping down.
The group said the purpose of the change is to streamline the committee membership so it reflects that of other board committees where a number of non-executive directors, but not all, are members.
Robin Budenberg, Lord Lupton, Amanda Mackenzie, Stuart Sinclair and Sara Weller will step down as members of the committee.
From 29 March 2021, the committee will comprise chair Catherine Woods, Alan Dickinson, Sarah Legg and Nick Prettejohn.
At 1:05pm: [LON:LLOY] Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price was 0p at 34.72p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
