StockMarketWire.com - Metrology and healthcare technology group Renishaw has anticipated full-year revenue will be between £540 million and £570 million, given its record order book.
The company expects adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ended 30 June 2021 will be in the range of £105 million to £125 million.
Renishaw said: 'We continue to see good momentum in our business, with particularly strong demand in the semiconductor capital equipment and consumer electronics markets.'
At 1:11pm: [LON:RSW] Renishaw PLC share price was 0p at 5375p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: