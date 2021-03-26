StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Serinus Energy grew production in 2020 and generated revenues of $24 million, mainly from its business unit in Romania.
It reported that production for the year averaged 2,340 boe/d, compared to 1,389 boe/d in 2019, comprising of 1,788 boe/d in Romania and 552 boe/d in Tunisia.
Revenues for the year were largely flat, at $24 million, with Romania accounting for $16.9 million and $7.1 million generated from Tunisia.
Funds from operations for the year was $7.3 million, down from $8.1 million the previous year, and normalized EBITDA was $6.6 million, compared to $7 million a year earlier.
The company reduced production expenses by 30% over 2020 to $9.67, which it attributed to increased production and careful cost management.
Its cash balance as at 31 December 2020 was $6 million.
