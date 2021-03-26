StockMarketWire.com - Sports betting and gaming group Entain said it has become the first operator in the betting and gaming industry to achieve the internationally recognised standards (ISOs) for environmental management and occupational health and safety.
Entain is now certified by the British Standards Institute for ISO 45001 for Health and Safety and ISO 14001 for the Environment for its UK retail, stadia and office estate.
Group director of HSSE Steve Howells said: 'Achieving these international standards in the same week as our upgrade to AA status by MSCI is welcome recognition of the rigour with which we approach ESG and have embedded environmental management and health and safety throughout our business. 'More importantly it reflects our focus on promoting the wellbeing of all of our colleagues, enabling us to build a culture where behaving ethically and responsibly runs through the DNA of our business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
