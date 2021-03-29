Interim Result
30/03/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
30/03/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
31/03/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
31/03/2021 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
31/03/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
31/03/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
Final Result
30/03/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
30/03/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
30/03/2021 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)
30/03/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
30/03/2021 Ra International Group PLC (RAI)
30/03/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
30/03/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
30/03/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
30/03/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
30/03/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
30/03/2021 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
30/03/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
30/03/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
30/03/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
30/03/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
30/03/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
30/03/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)
30/03/2021 Gemfields PLC (GEM)
31/03/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
31/03/2021 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
31/03/2021 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
31/03/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
31/03/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
31/03/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
01/04/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
01/04/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
01/04/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
AGM / EGM
30/03/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
30/03/2021 Mediazest PLC (MDZ)
30/03/2021 Power Metal Resources PLC (POW)
30/03/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
30/03/2021 Toople Plc (TOOP)
30/03/2021 Strategic Equity Capital PLC (SEC)
30/03/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
30/03/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
30/03/2021 Guild Esports Plc Ord Gbp0.001 (GILD)
30/03/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
31/03/2021 Tricorn Group PLC (TCN)
31/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
31/03/2021 Various Eateries PLC (VARE)
31/03/2021 W Resources PLC (WRES)
31/03/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
31/03/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
31/03/2021 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
31/03/2021 (MXC)
31/03/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
31/03/2021 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
01/04/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
06/04/2021 Polarean Imaging PLC (POLX)
Trading Statement
30/03/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
30/03/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
31/03/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
31/03/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
01/04/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
Ex-Dividend
30/03/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
31/03/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
01/04/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
01/04/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
01/04/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
01/04/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
01/04/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
01/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
01/04/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
01/04/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
01/04/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
01/04/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
01/04/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
01/04/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
01/04/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
01/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
01/04/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
01/04/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/04/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
01/04/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
01/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
01/04/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
01/04/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
01/04/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
01/04/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
01/04/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
01/04/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
01/04/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
01/04/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
01/04/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
01/04/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
01/04/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
01/04/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com