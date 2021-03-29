CA
30/03/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
31/03/2021 13:30 GDP
31/03/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
01/04/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
30/03/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/04/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/04/2021 07:30 CPI
01/04/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
31/03/2021 03:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
31/03/2021 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
30/03/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
31/03/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
01/04/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
30/03/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
01/04/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
30/03/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
31/03/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
01/04/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
FR
30/03/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
31/03/2021 07:45 PPI
31/03/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
01/04/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
31/03/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
31/03/2021 23:01 manufacturing PMI
IT
30/03/2021 09:00 PPI
31/03/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
01/04/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
JP
30/03/2021 00:30 labour force survey
30/03/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
30/03/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
31/03/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
31/03/2021 05:30 Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics
01/04/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 06:00 auto sales
02/04/2021 00:50 monetary base
UK
31/03/2021 00:01 shop price index
31/03/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
31/03/2021 07:00 ONS quarterly national accounts
31/03/2021 07:00 balance of payments
01/04/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
30/03/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
30/03/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/03/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
31/03/2021 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
31/03/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
31/03/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
01/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
01/04/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/04/2021 15:00 ISM report On business manufacturing PMI
02/04/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
