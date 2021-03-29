StockMarketWire.com - Vietnamese company investor VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund upped its interim dividend after it posted a positive first-half performance.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through December was 28%.
VinaCapital, however, said the return was lower than the listed market as measured by the VN Index over the same time period.
The company declared an interim dividend of 6c per share.
'The Vietnamese economy is set fair to deliver a respectable level of growth this year,' chairman Steven Bates said.
'This is, of course, predicated on a view that the country will continue to be successful in keeping Covid-19 at bay.'
'Our investment manager is cautiously optimistic for 2021 and the portfolio does appear to be well positioned with the listed shares at a more attractive valuation than the market in general, the private equity holdings generally performing well and a strong pipeline of potential new investments.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
