StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials manufacturer Nanoco said a trial date had been set in October for its patent infringement case against Samsung.
Nanoco, however, said the trial date may yet be subject to delay.
The company had on 17 February announced that it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against various Samsung entities in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
A claim construction hearing, also known as a 'Markman' hearing was held on 26 March.
'A Markman hearing establishes the court's interpretation of certain words or phrases pertinent to the patents and the case,' Nanoco said.
'The court was asked to construe the meanings of five different words or terms used in the patents that Nanoco alleges Samsung has infringed.'
'These definitions can be important to either side's arguments but not necessarily so.'
The judge's final written report on the Markman hearing wsa expected before the end of May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
