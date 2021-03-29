StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment trust LXi REIT said it had acquired seven separate long income acquisitions in the grocery sector from six different developers for a total of £85 million.

The acquisitions including a pre-let forward funded lidl store in East Ham, London; an Asda foodstore in Glasgow, a Tesco foodstore in Greater London, an Aldi foodstore, a Home Bargains in Denbighshire, Co-op convenience store, a PFS forward funding in Leicestershire and Co-op convenience stores in Wiltshire and Oxfordshire.

'Following these acquisitions, foodstores will be our largest sector exposure representing approximately 25% of our portfolio by value,' the company said.






